journal-news logo
X

Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds

Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 44-68 record overall and a 24-34 record at home. The Reds have a 28-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago is 47-65 overall and 23-31 on the road. The Cubs have a 23-50 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Cubs are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 11 home runs while slugging .385. Donovan Solano is 10-for-34 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 14 doubles, three triples and seven home runs for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 9-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .205 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (lower leg), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Student art exhibit features more than 200 pieces; many available for...
2
‘Stone Age’ Butler County parking garage automation project slows
3
Butler County General Health District now offering Novavax for COVID-19...
4
Butler County records first monkeypox case
5
PHOTOS: Union Centre Food Truck Rally today boasts 40 vendors
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top