Cubs at Reds postponed due to rain, rescheduled Sept. 1

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki (left oblique strain) had four at-bats in a simulated game in Arizona with no issues. He was expected to get more at-bats and play defense in a simulated game on Wednesday. A minor-league rehab stint could come soon.

Reds: It is not yet certain whether 1B Joey Votto and OF Nick Senzel will join the team for this weekend's series in Philadelphia. Both are rehabbing at Triple-A Louisville and eligible to come off the injured list this week.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Open a six-game homestand on Friday against the Texas Rangers with left-hander Justin Steele (0-0, 0.00) scheduled to make his second start.

Reds: Left-hander Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.60) is scheduled to start for the Reds when they begin a three-game series in Philadelphia on Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports