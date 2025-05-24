Cubs aim to keep win streak going against the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Colin Rea (3-0, 2.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (3-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -127, Reds +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs seek to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 13-13 record in home games and a 25-27 record overall. The Reds have a 17-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 16-10 record on the road and a 31-20 record overall. The Cubs have a 29-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has eight home runs, 20 walks and 33 RBIs while hitting .241 for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 13 for 36 with four doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has 12 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 16 for 43 with two doubles, two triples and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 8-2, .300 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.