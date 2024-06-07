Cubs aim to end 3-game road losing streak, play the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (0-2, 4.10 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (5-2, 3.11 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -115, Cubs -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs visit the Cincinnati Reds looking to end a three-game road slide.

Cincinnati has a 15-17 record in home games and a 30-33 record overall. The Reds have a 20-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 31-32 overall and 13-19 in road games. The Cubs have a 12-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Reds have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 11 home runs while slugging .438. Jeimer Candelario is 13-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Christopher Morel has 12 home runs, 32 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .205 for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-40 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .287 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.