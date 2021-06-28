Cruz Pedregon races to his first Funny Car win since 2018

The 57-year-old Pedregon edged Tasca in the final with a 3.958-second run at 324.75 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for the two-time series champion's 37th career victory.

“It’s not why I drag race, but this will keep me drag racing,” Pedregon said. “It’s a good team and I felt like I was kind of holding my team back a little, but I dug deep. You work your way into winning again and these guys taught me to be in that winning mode. It feels good to be back at it.”