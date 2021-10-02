Crum's late drive lifts Kent State over Bowling Green 27-20

Crum's scoring run capped a 13-play, 74-yard drive for Kent State (2-3 1-0). On the ensuing possession, Bowling Green (2-3, 0-1) couldn't convert on fourth-and-7 at the Kent State 26. The Falcons final possession stalled deep inside their own territory.

Crum completed 15 of 28 passes for 134 yards and added 93 yards rushing on 12 carries. Marquez Cooper ran 31 times for 117 yards that included a pair of short-yardage touchdowns.