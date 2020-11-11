Crum passes for 4 TDs in 1st half, Kent State wins 62-24

Crum was 16 of 21 for 254 yards in the first half, and finished with 18 completions for 271 yards and a career-high-tying four scores. He also carried it 10 times for 25 yards.

Bryan Bradford added 113 yards on the ground for Kent State (2-0, 2-0 Mid-American Conference), which has won two straight to open a season for the first time since 1988. Marquez Cooper had two rushing touchdowns, and Isaiah McKoy and Ja’Shaun Poke each had two receiving scores.