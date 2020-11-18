Crum passes for 3 TDs, runs for 2; Kent St keeps Wagon Wheel

Kent State (3-0, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) is off to its best start since 1958. The Golden Flashes tied a school record for points in a game, becoming the third MAC team since 1970 to score 60-plus in consecutive games. Akron (0-3, 0-3) lost its 20th straight game.

Crum connected with Ja’Shaun Poke for a short touchdown with 15 seconds left in the first half to give Kent State a 35-28 lead. Crum was 17 of 17 for 300 yards and two touchdowns in the opening half, and Cooper had two touchdowns on the ground. Kent State outscored Akron 20-0 in the third quarter.