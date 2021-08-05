Crowe, Pirates to face Gray, Reds

The Reds are 27-27 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Eugenio Suarez leads them with 21, averaging one every 18.4 at-bats.

The Pirates are 18-37 on the road. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .305, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .383.

The Reds won the last meeting 5-1. Lucas Sims earned his second victory and Mike Moustakas went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Duane Underwood Jr. took his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 119 hits and has 60 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 45 extra base hits and 61 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .289 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .198 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.