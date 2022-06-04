Cross, Biddison help Virginia Tech beat Wright St. 15-9

Wright State's Sammy Sass and Jay Luikart had back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the fourth Alec Sayre had a two-RBI double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Sass in the fifth to tie it at 5-all but Virginia Tech answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 10-5 lead.

Biddison finished 5-for-5 with an RBI, three steals and four runs scored. Carson Jones and Carson DeMartini combined for four hits, including three doubles, four RBIs and four runs for Virginia Tech.