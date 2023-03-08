Crosby scores in OT as Penguins rally by Blue Jackets 5-4

Patrik Laine, Emil Bemstrom, Liam Foudy and Lane Pederson all scored for Columbus but it wasn't enough. Michael Hutchinson — who replaced an ill Elvis Merzlikins at the start of the second period — wore down under constant pressure from Pittsburgh. Hutchinson made 35 saves but let the four-goal advantage he inherited slip away.

The Blue Jackets outskated and outplayed the Penguins over the first 25 minutes while sprinting to a massive lead.

Inattentive backchecking and shaky play by Jarry — who sat out a loss to Florida on Saturday due to an illness — led to a smattering of boos and tepid calls for the firing of general manager Ron Hextall after Foudy's wrist shot beat Jarry 2:37 into the second period to put Columbus up 4-0.

Jarry was replaced by DeSmith, though the switch did little to bring the Penguins to life. The well-traveled Hutchinson, making just his second appearance of the season, held the Penguins at bay save for Zucker's flip from in front just past the game's halfway point.

The three-goal lead, however, evaporated quickly in the third. Guentzel's 25th goal of the season 21 seconds into the final period gave the Penguins a jolt. Zucker's second of the game less than three minutes later brought Pittsburgh within one and when Heinen finished off an end-to-end rush by tapping in a feed from Rakell, the Penguins tied it.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Welcome St. Louis to Columbus on Saturday.

Penguins: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday. The Islanders have won each of the first three meetings between the Metropolitan Division rivals this season.

