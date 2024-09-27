Crosby and Adams will not play against the Browns, adding to the Raiders' long injury list

Crosby suffered a high ankle sprain two weeks ago at Baltimore and was noticeably limited when playing Sunday against the Panthers. This will be the first game Crosby, who often plays hurt and is one of the NFL's elite pass rushers, will have missed in his six-year career. It's also the first start he won't make since his rookie season in 2019.

The Raiders already were thin at defensive end with Malcolm Koonce out for the season with a torn ACL. Charles Snowden, Tyree Wilson and Janarius Robinson have received additional playing time and now will be counted on even more.

Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce said Friday his expectation of those players is to not try to imitate Crosby.

“Just give us your best," Pierce said. "Don't try to be the hero of the game. Be a team player.”

Adams injured his hamstring in practice Thursday. Among the NFL's top receivers, Adams has 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown through three games. He had more than 1,000 yards in receptions in five of the previous six seasons and finished three yards short of that mark in 2019.

Pierce said he didn’t know how long Adams would be out.

His absence puts more pressure on receivers such as Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker to make up the difference.

“I don't need anybody else to be Davante Adams,” Pierce said. “There's only one. I just need the best versions of Jakobi Myers, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner and the rest of those receivers.”

Mayer is in his second year as a starter, but has shared time at tight end with Brock Bowers. The Raiders drafted Bowers 13th overall this year, and he has 18 receptions for 197 yards.

Betting money has been on the Raiders this week, pushing the line to 2 points in Las Vegas' favor at BetMGM Sportsbook. The injury news prompted the line to shift 3 1/2 points the other way, and now the Browns are favored by 1 1/2.

The Browns, however, have their own injury concerns.

Tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and Jack Conklin (hamstring) and tight end David Njoku (ankle) were ruled out Friday before practice by coach Kevin Stefanski. Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) will also miss the game.

Reigning Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett said he will play, but has been battling a series of injuries.

