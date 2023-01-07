Crooked rim redux: Another Nuggets delay due to bent rim

Officials stopped play with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter on Friday night with the Nuggets leading Cleveland 96-82 when Cavaliers players noticed the same rim that caused a 35-minute delay on Sunday night was bent again.

Just like on Sunday, a crew with two orange ladders hustled onto the floor with a wrench and level as the crowd booed loudly. Nuggets coach Michael Malone stormed on the floor, stopped at the foul line, saw the rim was bent, shook his head, and went back to the bench.