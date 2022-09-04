Cron hits 25th home run, Rockies rally for 8-4 win over Reds

Lodolo allowed only three baserunners through his six innings and left with a two-run lead.

“I think the biggest thing is I want to finish strong for next year," Lodolo said. “It was good to get the innings up there today.”

But the Reds’ bullpen, one of the worst in baseball, couldn’t hold the lead.

Marquez got through seven innings with just 87 pitches. This despite warming up on a couple of occasions during Saturday night's rain delay.

“I was a little tired,” Marquez said. “It affected me. But today, I looked good and was hitting my spots. I trust my offense. It was good late in the game.”

The Reds got back within one on India's two-run homer off Carlos Esteves in the eighth. But Cron slammed the door with his 25th home run, a two-run shot off Art Warren.

Joe Kuhnel (2-3) took the loss.

The Rockies and Reds were set to play a twin bill after Saturday night’s game was postponed due to rain.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias hurt his hand during his at-bat in the fourth inning and left the game. Alan Trejo took over at shortstop.

“He's been dealing with a hand thing,” Black said. “Rolled his hand on the one swing. He's sore.”

Black said Iglesias would not be available for the second game of the doubleheader.

UP NEXT

In the second game of Sunday's doubleheader, RHP Chase Anderson (0-2, 27.00 ERA) was scheduled to make his third appearance and second start for the Reds since being signed to a minor-league deal on Aug. 27. RHP José Ureña (3-5, 5.80) was scheduled to make his 16th appearance and 12th start for the Rockies.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, left, stands at home plate as Cincinnati Reds' Austin Romine is unable to control a wild pitch by Buck Farmer, allowing a run to score, during the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, left, stands at home plate as Cincinnati Reds' Austin Romine is unable to control a wild pitch by Buck Farmer, allowing a run to score, during the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The home run was the second of the game for Friedl. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The home run was the second of the game for Friedl. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption A North American T-6 Harvard flies over Great American Ball Park during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption A North American T-6 Harvard flies over Great American Ball Park during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster