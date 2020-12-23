Creighton hands Xavier its first loss of season in 66-61 win

Xavier leading scorer Zach Freemantle was held to seven points on 3 of 9 shooting. He fouled out with 2:38 remaining in the game.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: This was just the second road game of the season for the Musketeers. The first was at crosstown rival Cincinnati. A question of whether that high-powered offense could travel with them seemed to be answer early in the game, but after they hot start they missed 40 of their final 55 shots.

Creighton: After falling short in a couple close games against Kansas and Marquette, the Bluejays have proven in their last two games against Connecticut and Xavier that they can grind out wins when everything isn’t clicking on the offensive end.

UP NEXT

Xavier continues Big East play at home against Seton Hall on Dec. 30.

Creighton will get an extended holiday break before returning to action at Big East rival Providence on Jan. 2.

Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney (34) tries to steal the ball from Xavier forward Zach Freemantle (32) in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) makes a shot over Xavier forward Zach Freemantle (32) in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) drives to the basket against Xavier forward Zach Freemantle (32) for a lay up in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson