Crawford hits a grand slam, Hancock tosses 7 scoreless and the Mariners beat the Guardians 6-0

Mastrobuoni’s RBI single alone would have been sufficient, though, for Hancock (3-2). The young right-hander turned in easily the best start of his major league career, yielding only two hits — both of them singles — while walking one batter and striking out four. Hancock was extremely efficient, needing only 85 pitches to make it through seven innings.

Relievers Casey Legumina and Eduard Bazardo then followed Hancock to complete the combined shutout, which was just the Mariners’ second of the season. They also blanked the Miami Marlins on April 26.

Key moment

Things went south for Ortiz after he issued a leadoff walk to Randy Arozarena in the second inning. He also walked outfielder Dominic Canzone before Crawford’s grand slam gave the Mariners a lead they would not look back from.

Key stat

Since 2023, Crawford is hitting .593 with 42 RBIs when the bases are loaded. He is a career .400 hitter in such situations.

Up next

Seattle right-hander Logan Gilbert (1-1, 2.37) will return from the injured list and start for the Mariners on Monday against the Red Sox, who will send out right-hander Lucas Giolito (2-1, 5.45). The Guardians travel to San Francisco for a series-opener on Tuesday.

