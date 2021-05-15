journal-news logo
X

Crash of tractor-trailer, sedan kills 2 in car; cause probed

news | 19 minutes ago
Authorities say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a sedan killed two people in Ohio

MONROE, Ohio (AP) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a sedan killed two people in Ohio, authorities said.

The Monroe police department said in a statement that the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at an intersection on Route 63 and Main Street, also known as Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

The passenger in the sedan was dead when crews arrived on the scene, police said. The driver of the car was transported by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead, they said. The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured.

The names of the deceased weren't immediately released. Police said an investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top