Crash kills 2 university students, injures 2

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the car was heading east on IR-76 in Palmyra Township shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday when it went off the left side of the roadway onto the median. Troopers said the driver overcorrected and the car went off the right side of the roadway, overturning and striking some trees.

The highway patrol says 19-year-old Nekian Sesay died at the scene. Driver Muctar Kamara was taken to UH Portage Medical Center, where he died. A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman had non-life-threatening injuries. Both are Youngstown State University students from Freetown, Sierra Leone, as were the two people killed.