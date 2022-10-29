Crash involving school buses on I-75 sends 8 to hospitals

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-75 in West Chester Township shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday. Troopers said the crash happened when the Northwest Local Schools buses carrying Colerain High School players to a Friday night game in Mason reached traffic that had stopped.

“The lead school bus stopped abruptly, which led to a chain reaction crash involving all three school buses and a Ford pickup truck,” troopers in Hamilton said in a release.