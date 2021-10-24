Crash involving 2 trucks on Ohio interstate kills 2

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the semi had pulled over onto the right berm of the northbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Wayne County after striking a deer at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Moments later, a box truck heading north in the right lane struck the disabled semi-truck and trailer, authorities said. Two passengers in the box truck, 30-year-old Nicholas Paul Holmes of Girard and 21-year-old Christopher Ryan Fox of Youngstown, were pronounced dead at the scene.