Cozart scores 33, Eastern Kentucky takes down NAIA-member Wilberforce 133-75

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Cozart scored 33 points as Eastern Kentucky beat NAIA-member Wilberforce 133-75 on Friday night.

Cozart also had 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Colonels (2-0). Turner Buttry shot 6 for 10 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 22 points. John Ukomadu had 17 points and shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

Germa Marshall finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-1). Cali Davis added 16 points and five assists for Wilberforce. In addition, Jayden Bennett finished with 15 points.

NEXT UP

Eastern Kentucky next plays Friday against UT Martin at home, and Wilberforce will visit Miami (OH) on Friday.

