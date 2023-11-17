Coyotes score twice in 28 seconds in 3rd period, send Blue Jackets to their 7th straight loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Logan Cooley and Lawson Crouse scored 28 seconds apart in the third period as the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Thursday night.

The victory was the second road win in three games for the Coyotes, who extended the Blue Jackets' losing streak to seven games.

Barrett Hayton also scored for Arizona, and Connor Ingram stopped 39 shots to remain undefeated against Columbus in three games. The Coyotes picked up points for the third straight game.

Damon Severson scored twice and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 29 for the Blue Jackets, who have lost three in a row at home and fell for the sixth straight game after holding a lead.

After a scoreless first period, Severson gave Columbus the lead at 1:44 of the second with a shot from the right circle for his second goal of the season. The secondary assistant by Ivan Provorov was his 10th and made him the team’s point leader.

Hayton pulled the Coyotes even with a shot from his knees just in front of the net that slid to the left of Merzlikins at 6:19. It was Hayton's fourth point in five games.

The score remained tied until the third period when Cooley gave Arizona the lead on its second power play of the night, scoring off a wrister from the left circle at 9:38. Crouse made it 3-1 just 28 seconds later.

Severson’s second goal came with 1:57 remaining and an extra skater on in place of Merzlikins, but Columbus could get no closer.

Coyotes: Visit Winnipeg on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Visit Washington on Saturday night.

