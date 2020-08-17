COVID-19-tested Reds schedule flight to KC for 2-game series

The two postponed games against Pittsburgh haven't been rescheduled.

Under medical privacy rules, teams aren’t allowed to identify players who test positive for COVID-19. The player who tested positive would be placed on the injured list before the start of the series in Kansas City.

As the Reds gathered on the field to celebrate an 8-1 win over the Pirates on Friday night, a coach took center fielder Nick Senzel aside for a discussion. Senzel was upset as he walked off the field. Manager David Bell declined to discuss it after the game.

The Reds’ Matt Davidson confirmed that he tested positive during the opening series of the abbreviated, 60-game season, forcing him onto the injured list. After his return, Davidson said subsequent tests were negative, an indication that the original test yielded a false positive.

Three other Reds — Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas and Senzel — have missed games after feeling sick, but all tested negative for the coronavirus and rejoined the team.

