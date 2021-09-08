Court weighs drug distributor's insurance coverage fight

Because governments are suing Masters for the cost of medical care and treatment for citizens allegedly harmed by the company's distribution of opioids, Acuity must defend Masters against those lawsuits, the lawyers said.

Acuity counters that it’s only liable for coverage of injuries incurred by specific people, not the overall costs of the opioid epidemic to governments.

Government lawsuits are seeking compensation for costs “associated with increased public services, not bodily injury experienced by any one person or persons,” and therefore don't require Acuity to mount a defense, the company's attorneys said in a court filing.

Insurance companies are urging the court to side with Acuity in the closely watched case.

“Insurers have no obligations to defend suits seeking massive and unfettered government expenditures for public services,” a group of insurance company associations argued in a February friend of the court brief siding with Acuity.

“To obligate them to do so would drastically deviate from the applicable law, insurance policy terms, and public policy,” the companies said.

A decision in the case isn't expected for months.