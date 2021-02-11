Court tosses Ohio Libertarians' latest play for more access

Mark Brown, the Libertarians' attorney, said a decision had not yet been made on whether to appeal.

The case grew out of an earlier dispute that the 2018 Libertarian and Green Party candidates for governor lodged at the commission, alleging their exclusion from that year's debates amounted to illegal corporate contributions to the then-candidates, Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray.

The commission unanimously voted to dismiss their complaint, and Libertarians filed the latest suit against its members.

The debate process has concerned voter advocates across the U.S. as it has become increasingly subject to boycotts, political positioning and grandstanding they see as unhelpful to democracy. The minor parties and their candidates contended a then-new state debate commission and debate sponsors benefited major parties over minor ones.