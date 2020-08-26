Court: private company workers can't sue over urine tests

“An employee who consents to drug testing cannot claim that the testing was highly offensive and invaded his or her right to privacy,” Kennedy said.

Justice Melody Stewart, writing the dissenting opinion, said the employees, in consenting to the test, were not told they would be directly observed while providing a sample.

“What indignities must an at-will employee suffer to avoid losing his or her income and benefits before the employee has a cause of action for invasion of privacy?” Stewart wrote.