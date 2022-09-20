Court: Election denier can run for Ohio secretary of state

LaRose's office later cleared her to run as an independent, but a Republican official — acting in his capacity as an Ohio voter — filed a challenge, asserting a number of her signatures were invalid. A judge ruled in the official's favor and LaRose's office upheld that decision and invalidated her candidacy.

She sued, alleging more of the voter signatures she submitted as an independent should be counted as valid and that LaRose's office didn't follow their own procedures for counting her signatures. The court's majority agreed that LaRose's office "acted in clear disregard of the applicable law when he refused to count the additional verified signatures" Maras had submitted.

In his dissent, DeWine said Maras' court filing failed to meet a host of technical requirements, making it invalid.