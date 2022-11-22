Court dismisses case over early cut-off of COVID benefits

“Because the case was ruled moot, the case is over. No lower court awarded relief to the challengers, and now no court can,” she said.

The attorney representing unemployed Ohioans seeking the benefits disagreed, saying the dismissal did not overturn an earlier appeals court decision that said DeWine overstepped his authority.

Attorney Marc Dann said he believes the unemployment benefits authorized by Congress are still available and that he will continue to fight in the state's lower courts for the benefits to be paid.

Ending the program early stopped about $900 million in Ohio payments.