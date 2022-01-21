County to pay $1.1M to settle suit over inmate beating death

Cleveland.com reports a Cuyahoga County judge approved the settlement last month, but it still must be approved by the county council. Shone Trawick's wife will receive more than $590,000 in the settlement, while his two daughters will each receive $50,000.

Trawick’s family had filed the suit last February, claiming county corrections officers should have isolated his accused killer from the jail’s general population because of his history of violence and inmate attacks. The family said the attack was unprovoked.