X

County GOP officials join call for ex-Ohio speaker's removal

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020, file photo, then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder leaves the federal courthouse after an initial hearing following charges against him and four others alleging a $60 million bribery scheme in Columbus, Ohio. On Thursday, March 4, 2021, Householder joined the line of GOP critics of Ohio's anti-coronavirus efforts by introducing his own pair of bills to trim public health officials' powers during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
FILE – In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020, file photo, then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder leaves the federal courthouse after an initial hearing following charges against him and four others alleging a $60 million bribery scheme in Columbus, Ohio. On Thursday, March 4, 2021, Householder joined the line of GOP critics of Ohio's anti-coronavirus efforts by introducing his own pair of bills to trim public health officials' powers during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

news | 1 hour ago
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press
A second group of county Republican elected officials has joined the call for the removal from the Legislature of Ohio's former House speaker now under criminal indictment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former Republican speaker of the Ohio House, now under criminal indictment, should be expelled from the Legislature, a group of elected GOP officials said in a letter to the current House leader. It's the second such request by a local official group in two months.

The time has come to act on the fate of ex-Speaker Larry Householder, a Perry County Republican, the officials said.

Central Ohio's Licking County, parts of which fall under Householder's legislative district, has experienced for several months “the adverse impact of being without an effective officeholder” representing the district, the officials said.

“The House of Representatives and its members have had sufficient time to carefully deliberate and consider Mr. Householder's state of affairs, and it is time to act,” said the March 11 letter to Speaker Bob Cupp, signed by 13 officials, including the Newark mayor and representatives of the county Republican Party, among others.

The letter followed a similar request in February by nearly 20 officials in Coshocton County.

Householder was removed as speaker in July after charges were filed but was reelected in November. A message was left Tuesday with Cupp, who has called on Householder to resign.

House Republicans planned to meet in private Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Householder situation, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Householder has no plans to leave, he said in a text message to the paper.

“To take such unprecedented action would subvert the will of 31,000 local citizens that voted for me even knowing of these allegations,” he texted, according to the Dispatch. “Members of the Ohio House do not elect representatives, the people they serve do.”

Householder has pleaded not guilty to a federal racketeering charge that accuses him of helping funnel $60 million in energy company money to a 2019 law bailing out two aging nuclear power plants, and then helping kill an effort to repeal the law through a ballot initiative.

A dark money group that authorities say participated in the scheme has pleaded guilty, as have two political operatives also charged by the government.

Last week, the GOP-controlled state Senate voted unanimously to approve a bill removing the $1 billion bailout for the plants.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.