Couisnard scores 27, Oquendo adds 20 and Oregon holds off Kent State 84-70

Shelstad, Couisnard and Oquendo combined to score 28 of Oregon's first 32 points in the second half and the Ducks led 77-58 approaching the 4-minute mark.

Oregon didn't make a field goal in the final 4 minutes but made 8-of-10 free throws to end it.

Shelstad finished with 15 points and Jadrian Tracey had 10 for Oregon (8-3).

Tyem Freeman had 16 points, Sullinger 11, VonCameron Davis 10 and Chris Payton Jr. 10 for Kent State (7-4).

Oregon led from the start and Oquendo's 7-0 run put the Ducks up 25-13 with just under 11 minutes left before halftime. Another 8-0 Oregon run made it 42-24 with 1 1/2 minutes left for a 45-29 halftime advantage.

Oregon opens Pac-12 play at home on Thursday against USC.

Kent State plays at Saint Mary’s on Friday, Dec. 29.

