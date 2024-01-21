Cotie McMahon's career-high 33 points lifts No. 18 Ohio State to stunning 100-92 win over No. 2 Iowa

As fans streamed onto the court, Clark, the nation's top scorer and reigning college player of the year, was accidentally collided into by a fan and had to be helped up by her teammates. Her coach, Lisa Bluder, said fans also screamed inappropriate things to the star player.

Clark said she was “OK,” and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith apologized to her for the incident.

Cotie McMahon had a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds as No. 18 Ohio State stunned No. 2 Iowa 100-92, snapping a 15-game win streak for the Hawkeyes (18-2, 7-1 Big Ten).

“It's a huge win for the program,” said Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff, who opened his press conference with an apology to Clark for the post-game incident.

“We beat an incredible team with one of the best players to every play our sport, and we did it in front of 18,000 people,” McGuff said. “So hopefully the significance is we can really build on that with the momentum.”

The Buckeyes (15-3, 6-1) came back in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 83 to force the overtime period.

A 3-pointer from Rebeka Mikulasikova gave Ohio State a six-point lead with 1:14 left in overtime. A basket by McMahon and four late free throws from Jacy Sheldon sealed with win.

Clark scored all of Iowa’s nine overtime points.

“I don't think we were tenacious, and I think we were a little lackadaisical in all areas,” Clark said.

Ohio State outscored Iowa 42-22 after Iowa led 70-58 with 8:55 left in regulation.

After being held scoreless in the third quarter, McMahon scored 13 in the fourth quarter and eight more in overtime. She had 12 rebounds in the game.

“As we know, I've been struggling the past couple of games,” McMahon said. “But you know, I kind of knew this game my team needed me no matter what. We refused to lose this game.”

Jacey Sheldon had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Clark carries the scoring load for Iowa, and it was never more apparent than in this game, in which the next highest scorer was Molly Davis with 14 points. Kate Martin and Hannah Stuelke each had seven rebounds, the latter fouling out in overtime.

Ohio State: A signature win for the Buckeyes that should give them a big boost in the poll.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

Ohio State: At Illinois on Thursday.

___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP