Correction: Epstein-Wexner-Congress story

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — In a story published Feb. 18, 2026, about Les Wexner’s congressional testimony about Jeffrey Epstein, The Associated Press quoted Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., saying congressional investigators have identified more than $1 billion that was “either transferred, provided in stocks or given directly” by Wexner to Epstein. On Feb. 20, 2026, a spokesperson for Garcia said the congressman “misspoke” about the $1 billion. The quotation has been deleted from the story.