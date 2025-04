Trump favorite Jon Husted launches 2026 US Senate campaign in Ohio

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Husted is doing “an incredible job” as a senator and will have the president's “Total Endorsement.”

“Jon is a wonderful man, has ALWAYS delivered for Ohio, and will continue doing so in the U.S. Senate,” Trump wrote.

In a statement announcing the endorsement, Husted called Trump's backing an honor and pledged to “work diligently with him and his team to secure our borders, champion innovation, restore prosperity to the heartland, and fight for common sense Ohio values.”

Ohio Democrats have not yet advanced a candidate for the coveted seat, though former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown — who lost a reelection bid — has said he is weighing his political future.