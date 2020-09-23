X

Correction: Election 2020-Ohio story

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose briefs reporters on election preparations at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

Credit: Julie Carr Smyth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story Sept. 23, 2020, about litigation over absentee ballot applications in Ohio, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the Franklin County common pleas judge who decided a lower court case. It was Stephen McIntosh, not Richard Frye.

