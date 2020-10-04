Vistra Corp. to close coal power plants in Illinois, Ohio

He called the decision “deeply disappointing,” saying he’s afraid more coal-powered plants could close if Democrats seek climate proposals favoring clean energy.

Environmental groups praised the development.

“Supporting a fair and robust economic and community transition is a critical next step for Illinois and Ohio,” said Mary Anne Hitt, the Sierra Club’s national campaigns director.

Roughly 15% of the electricity generated in Illinois last year came from Vistra coal plants. But The Chicago Tribune cites federal records that show the company's fleet was responsible for nearly half the carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide emitted in 2019 by Illinois' power plants.

___

This story was first published on Oct. 4. It was updated on Oct. 5 to correct that the company's name is Vistra Corp., not Vistra Energy, that it is based in Irving, Texas, not Houston, and that it is closing two Ohio plants, not three.