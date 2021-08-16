Coroner releases autopsy report on Ohio teen shot by police

Ma'Kiah Bryant was shot in April by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon as she swung a knife at a young woman, just seconds after pushing another woman to the ground. Bryant was Black and Reardon is white. Police were responding to a 911 call made from Bryant's foster home about a group of girls threatening to stab members of the household.

Bryant was shot four times and died from her injuries, according to the report from the office of Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz, confirming earlier accounts from police.