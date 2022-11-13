Coroner: Homicide suspect killed by police shot 7 times

Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a Lucas County deputy coroner, said 24-year-old Prince Jones had abdominal and chest wounds and ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy Saturday, The (Toledo) Blade reported.

Lucas County dispatchers were notified shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday about a shooting, and officers found a man and woman with gunshot wounds in the kitchen of a Toledo home. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.