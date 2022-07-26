Coroner: 2 dead in mobile home after fire, slaying of deputy

The Clark County coroner's office said Tuesday that the bodies of 27-year-old Cole White of South Charleston and 47-year-old Jodie Arbuckle of Springfield were recovered from the remains of the Harmony Estates mobile home in Harmony Township.

Sheriff Deb Burchett told reporters Sunday that responding officers were shot at after they entered the mobile home following reports of a possible break-in and gunfire. Deputy Matthew Yates was wounded and remained inside for several hours before other officers could get him out, and he later died at a hospital, Burchett said.