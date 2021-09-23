Corbin expected to start for the Nationals against Reds

The Reds are 40-36 on their home turf. Cincinnati has a team on-base percentage of .324, led by Jesse Winker with a mark of .393.

The Nationals have gone 28-46 away from home. The Washington offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-0. Sonny Gray recorded his first victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Stephen Strasburg registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 92 RBIs and is batting .270.

Soto leads the Nationals with 27 home runs and has 90 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .293 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Carter Kieboom: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.