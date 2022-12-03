journal-news logo
Cooper's 19 help George Mason knock off Toledo 80-73

Led by De'Von Cooper's 19 points, the George Mason Patriots defeated the Toledo Rockets 80-73 on Saturday

FAIRFAX, Va (AP) — De'Von Cooper's 19 points helped George Mason defeat Toledo 80-73 on Saturday.

Cooper shot 8 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Patriots (5-4). Victor Bailey Jr. added 11 points while going 2 of 6 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds.

JT Shumate finished with 20 points for the Rockets (5-3). Setric Millner Jr. added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Toledo. In addition, Rayj Dennis had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

George Mason entered halftime up 35-32. John Ojiako paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points. George Mason outscored Toledo in the second half by four points, with Cooper scoring a team-high 14 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

