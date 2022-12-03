Cooper's 19 help George Mason knock off Toledo 80-73

Cooper shot 8 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Patriots (5-4). Victor Bailey Jr. added 11 points while going 2 of 6 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds.

JT Shumate finished with 20 points for the Rockets (5-3). Setric Millner Jr. added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Toledo. In addition, Rayj Dennis had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.