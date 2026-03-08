Cooley scores in OT to lift the Mammoth past the Blue Jackets, 5-4

Utah holds the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Mammoth ended Columbus' three-game winning streak and left the Blue Jackets two points out of the East's final wild card.

Michael Carcone had a goal and an assist for Utah. Kevin Stenlund and Dylan Guenther also scored, and Alexander Kerfoot had two assists. Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves.

Damon Severson, Mathieu Olivier, Adam Fantilli and Mason Marchment each had a goal and an assist for Columbus. Kirill Marchenko had two assists to extend his points streak to four games, and Charlie Coyle added two assists to push his streak to five games. Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves.

Stenlund broke a 2-2 tie three minutes into the third, and Cooley made it 4-2 on a breakaway 1:54 later.

Fantilli and Marchment scored 30 apart to tie it, sparking a trio of fights that resulted in four major penalties. Fantilli scored with 6:22 to go, and Marchment pulled Columbus event with 5:22 remaining.

Up next

Mammoth: At Chicago on Monday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Los Angeles on Monday night.

