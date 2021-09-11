Cook sparks Dayton to 17-10 comeback win over E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (0-3) took a 3-0 lead into halftime on Stone Galloway's 36-yard field goal, but the Panthers ran only five offensive plays in Dayton's dominating 17-point third quarter.

Cook, who passed for 134 yards, drove the Flyers 71 yards on the opening drive of the second half, eating up 7:24 and taking the lead with a 10-yard pass to Jake Chisholm. The Flyers then forced an Eastern Illinois fumble and Cook ran it in from the 1-yard line three minutes later. Dayton ended the quarter with a Sam Webster 31-yard field goal.