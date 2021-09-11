journal-news logo
X

Cook sparks Dayton to 17-10 comeback win over E. Illinois

news
1 hour ago
Jack Cook passed for one touchdown and ran for another on back-to-back possessions, lifting Dayton to a 17-10 victory against Eastern Illinois

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jack Cook passed for one touchdown and ran for another on back-to-back possessions in a turnaround third quarter, lifting Dayton to a 17-10 victory Saturday against Eastern Illinois.

The touchdowns helped the Flyers reach an NCAA all-division record of scoring in 488 straight games.

Dayton's (1-0) season opener against Robert Morris was canceled due to COVID concerns, so Saturday's game was being called the season re-opener. It was Dayton's first game in 658 days.

Eastern Illinois (0-3) took a 3-0 lead into halftime on Stone Galloway's 36-yard field goal, but the Panthers ran only five offensive plays in Dayton's dominating 17-point third quarter.

Cook, who passed for 134 yards, drove the Flyers 71 yards on the opening drive of the second half, eating up 7:24 and taking the lead with a 10-yard pass to Jake Chisholm. The Flyers then forced an Eastern Illinois fumble and Cook ran it in from the 1-yard line three minutes later. Dayton ended the quarter with a Sam Webster 31-yard field goal.

Otto Kuhns cut the gap with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Lofton with 19 seconds left. Kuhns had replaced Chris Katrenick, who passed for 129 yards with an interception.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
‘Hometown heroes’ being honored in Fairfield as part of Sept. 11...
2
Fairfield officials stress city services for attracting residents and...
3
Police investigating alleged death, racial threats against girl...
4
Middletown firefighter climbs 110 floors in honor of 9/11 firefighters...
5
After 35 years, Middletown deputy police chief retiring: Meet Scott...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top