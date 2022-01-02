Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Cook scores 20 and Tulane holds off Cincinnati in 68-60

news
26 minutes ago
Jalen Cook scored 20 points and Tulane beat Cincinnati 68-60 in the Bearcats’ American Athletic Conference season opener

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jalen Cook scored 20 points and Jaylen Forbes scored 13 and Tulane beat Cincinnati 68-60 in the Bearcats' American Athletic Conference season opener Saturday night.

The Green Wave (5-6, 2-0) built a 25-8 lead and extended the margin to 48-25 at halftime. A four-minute Tulane scoring drought down the stretch helped Cincinnati go from down 63-48 to within 63-56 with a minute left, but Cook made 3 of 4 foul shots and Quentin Scott added a layup to seal it.

Kevin Cross scored 11 for Tulane and made all seven of his foul shots.

Jeremiah Davenport scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Cincinnati (10-4, 0-1).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

In Other News
1
Flights to and from Dayton, Cincinnati airports being canceled; weather
2
Tracking the first potential snowfall of 2022
3
What will 2022 bring for Hamilton?
4
Look ahead: What may happen in Fairfield in 2022
5
‘WhoGrass’ band playing Fairfield explains style of music; will perform
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top