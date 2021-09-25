Cook, Dayton come from 3 scores down, top Presbyterian 63-43

Cook completed 19 of 35 passes for 262 yards. He rushed for another 48 yards with touchdowns of 5, 8 and 2 yards for the Flyers (2-1. 1-0). Dayton continued its NCAA all-division streak of scoring in its last 490 games.

Presbyterian, which is making waves with its no-punt, full-throttle approach to offense this season, built a 23-0 lead with two long touchdowns wrapped around an onside kick.