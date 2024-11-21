Conwell's 16 lead Xavier over Siena 80-55

The Saints (3-2) were led by Reid Ducharme, who recorded 15 points. Major Freeman added 12 points for Siena.

Green led Xavier in scoring with nine points in the first half to help go ahead 44-28 at the break. Xavier pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 26 points. Conwell led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.