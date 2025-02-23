Conwell has 22, Xavier knocks off Seton Hall 73-66

Isaiah Coleman finished with 24 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Pirates (7-20, 2-14). Prince Aligbe added 11 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall. Garwey Dual had nine points.

Xavier took the lead midway through the first half and never looked back. Conwell led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put the Musketeers ahead 40-21 at the break. Xavier was outscored by Seton Hall in the second half by a 12-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Maddox led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.