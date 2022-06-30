Contreras homers, Morel also goes deep as Cubs beat Reds 8-3

Steele (3-5) exited with a 5-1 lead after Joey Votto doubled in a run with none out in the sixth. The left-hander gave up six hits and struck out six.

Scott Effross retired the next three batters, and the Cubs bounced back after opening a three-game series between the two worst teams in the not-so-great NL Central with a 5-3 loss.

Cincinnati has lost nine of 12.

Brandon Drury hit his 16th homer — a solo drive in the ninth. Greene (3-9) lasted four innings, allowing three runs and two hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Tyler Naquin (strained left quad) is scheduled to begin a rehabilitation assignment Thursday for Triple-A Louisville. … The Reds reinstated RHP Jeff Hoffman from the injured list and optioned RHP Jared Solomon to Louisville while adding him to the taxi squad.

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki (sprained left ring finger) is scheduled to begin a rehab stint with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. He has not played since May 26. “We've missed him," manager David Ross said. “I think he's a big part of what we're doing here moving forward. The more experience he can gain, the better — better for us and him, speed things up for where we want to go.” Suzuki, who left Japan for a five-year, $85 million contract, is batting .245 with four homers in his first season with Chicago. ... Ross said OF Jason Heyward (sore right knee) is not improving, and the Cubs will have to ”take a hard look" at his situation. ... RHP Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) and LHP Drew Smyly (strained right oblique) will throw bullpens in the next few days.

UP NEXT

Reds rookie RHP Graham Ashcraft (4-1, 3.27 ERA) looks to continue an impressive start to his career, while Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-6, 4.90) eyes his second straight win. Hendricks pitched scoreless ball into the eighth inning at St. Louis last week.

