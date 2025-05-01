Contreras hits 3-run homer in 1st inning of nightcap, Cardinals sweep Reds 6-0 and 9-1

Willson Contreras hit a three-run homer in the first inning of the second game, Pedro Pagés added a solo shot and the St. Louis Cardinals swept a day-night doubleheader from the Cincinnati Reds 6-0 and 9-1
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a three-run homer in the first inning of the second game, Pedro Pagés added a solo shot and the St. Louis Cardinals swept a day-night doubleheader from the Cincinnati Reds 6-0 and 9-1 on Wednesday.

Contreras and Pagés homered off 22-year-old left-hander Chase Petty, 22, who allowed nine runs, seven hits and two walks over 2 1/3 innings in his major league debut. Pagés homered on the 11th pitch of his at-bat and Jordan Walker added a two-run double in the third.

St. Louis entered 2-12 on the road and matched its season wins total away from home.

Petty was selected 26th overall by Minnesota in the 2021 amateur draft and was acquired in the March 2022 trade that sent pitcher Sonny Gray to the Twins.

Cardinals starter Steven Matz allowed five hits with no walks and six strikeouts in four scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.50.

Gordon Graceffo (1-0) got his first major league win, giving up one run and two hits in five innings with five strikeouts and no walks. He averaged 96.4 mph with his fastball.

St. Louis hit three consecutive homers in the ninth inning and beat the Reds 6-0 in the first game, a makeup of Tuesday's rainout. Cincinnati was 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position on the day.

KEY MOMENT

With the count 2-2, Pagés fouled off six consecutive pitches before hitting his second home run of the season.

KEY STAT

At 22 years, 26 days, Petty was the youngest Reds pitcher to appear in a game since Homer Bailey at 21 years, 150 days in 2007.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (3-2, 2.70) will oppose Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 3.19) in the series finale on Thursday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker (18) watches his two-run double during the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a single by Victor Scott II during the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty throws during the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz (44) watches his single during the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman reaches third base on a double hit by Jordan Walker during the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty walks to the dugout during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

St. Louis Cardinals' Pedro Pagés gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

St. Louis Cardinals' Masyn Winn rounds third base and scores on a single hit by Brendan Donovan during the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

