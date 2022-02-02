Conservative former lawmaker joins race for Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former state representative has become the third Ohio Republican to challenge Gov. Mike DeWine in this year's primary election.
Ron Hood joined the race Tuesday with former state Rep. Candice Keller as his running mate.
The pair, who in recent years were two of the most conservative lawmakers in the legislature, could further split the vote among Republicans who are upset with DeWine's handling of the pandemic.
Also in the May 3 GOP primary are former Republican Congressman Jim Renacci and Joe Blystone, a central Ohio farmer.
Hood has served several stints in the Ohio House, most recently from 2013 to 2020. He also made an unsuccessful run in the 15th Congressional District last year.